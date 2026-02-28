2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5220/12
Obsessed with sound
Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish PhilipsBlu-ray home cinema system HTS5220. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.
Blu-ray 3D playback
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.
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