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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SoundHub2.1 Home theater

HTS5220/12

Obsessed with sound

Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish PhilipsBlu-ray home cinema system HTS5220. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.

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True-to-life sound in perfect style

Obsessed with sound

  • Blu-ray 3D playback

WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.

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