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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3568DW/98

Powerful surround, high definition video

Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

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with wireless rear speakers

Powerful surround, high definition video

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. **The wireless connection is between the main unit and the rear speakers only. Rear speakers are both connected to wireless receiver modules.

Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

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