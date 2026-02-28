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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3551/12

Cinematic surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience.

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with Blu-ray

Cinematic surround sound

  • Blu-ray

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

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  2. Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.