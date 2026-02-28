2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3551/12
Cinematic surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
Reviews
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