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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3548W/98

Blast yourself away!

This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience . It comes with wireless rear speakers with dynamic sound that is easy to set up with fewer wires across the room

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With wireless rear speakers

Blast yourself away!

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

USB Direct plays photos and music from USB flash drives

Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. **The wireless connection is between the main unit and the rear speakers only. Rear speakers are both connected to wireless receiver modules.

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