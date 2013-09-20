2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3541/12
Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
rach91
20/09/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to setup; Good sound quality
Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Ziggy
20/09/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to setup; Good sound quality
Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
chiefjonny79
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Better than I thought
I recently bought the entertainment system and was somewhat worried about the performance of this product. I was presently surprised at how well it has performed, and am very happy. Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
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Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.