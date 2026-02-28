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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3539/12

Powerful surround sound

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTS3539. Exposed speakers drivers offering 600W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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from compact speakers

Powerful surround sound

  • DVD

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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