2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3510/12
Obsessed with sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience
HDMI 1080p
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
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