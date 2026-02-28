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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theatre

HTS3510/12

Obsessed with sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience

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Powerful home theater sound with deep bass

Obsessed with sound

  • HDMI 1080p

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

Compact design that fits anywhere

Compact design that fits anywhere

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