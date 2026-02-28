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2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
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  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3366/98

High definition video and surround sound

High definition pictures and surround sound delivered by this system provide amazing home entertainment. Enjoy crisp pictures with 1080p HDMI upscaling, and playback from USB drives, portable media players and virtually any sort of disc.

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with tower speakers

High definition video and surround sound

  • Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link

HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

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