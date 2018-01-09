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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3357/98

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Now enjoy high definition video and surround sound

This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience and accurate music reproduction. It plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound.

See all benefits

Now enjoy high definition video and surround sound

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

10 years & just started to play up

Bought this in 2008 & still going although remote is a bit moody & discs have started to stick although blew the airline through the tray & seems sorted. Fantastic volume, never gone over 13 & surround sound is fab for such a dated unit up to more expensive kits I see.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system

09/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

10 years & just started to play up

Bought this in 2008 & still going although remote is a bit moody & discs have started to stick although blew the airline through the tray & seems sorted. Fantastic volume, never gone over 13 & surround sound is fab for such a dated unit up to more expensive kits I see.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system

30/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GREAT PRODUCT ,LONG LASTING

WE BOUGHT THIS SYSTEM IN 2008 AND IT IS STILL GOING STRONG-ONLY NEGATIVE ISSUE IS: VERY HARD TO GET REPLACEMENT REMOTE CONTROL.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system

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