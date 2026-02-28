2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3090/98
Turn up your experience
This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.
Progressive Scan
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.
Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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