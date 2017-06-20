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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTD5570/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

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Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

  • DVD

  • USB 2.0

  • Karaoke

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Modern design to complement your home environment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/06/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Excellent

Excellent product, will recommend to anyone blindly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD5570 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD5570 5.1 Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.