2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
DVD
USB 2.0
Karaoke
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Myth
20/06/2017
Saudi Arabia
Excellent
Excellent product, will recommend to anyone blindly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD5570 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD5570 5.1 Home theater
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