2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTD5550/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
Double basspipes
HDMI ARC & USB
Built-in Bluetooth
1000W
Reviews
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