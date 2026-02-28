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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 DVD Home theater

HTD5550/98

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

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Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

  • Double basspipes

  • HDMI ARC & USB

  • Built-in Bluetooth

  • 1000W

Modern design to complement your home environment

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.