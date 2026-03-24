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Viva Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1853/55
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Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English (US)
All (7)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
My Philips Juicer vibrates strongly
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked