2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1619/90
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W
Metal bar
food processor accessory
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
No splashes or mess while you blend.
Reviews