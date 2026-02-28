ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1619/90

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

More variety with the food processor accessory

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

  • 650 W

  • Metal bar

  • food processor accessory

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

Anti-splash blade guard

Anti-splash blade guard

No splashes or mess while you blend.

Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.