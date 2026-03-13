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handblender

Discontinued

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handblender

HR1351/70

handblender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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