Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00 300 W, plastic bar Double action knife 0,5 L Beaker, chopper 1 speed

HR1342/00
Overall rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00 300 W, plastic bar Double action knife 0,5 L Beaker, chopper 1 speed

    HR1342/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00 300 W, plastic bar Double action knife 0,5 L Beaker, chopper 1 speed

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00 300 W, plastic bar Double action knife 0,5 L Beaker, chopper 1 speed

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    Search