Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Daily Collection

Kettle

HD4646/70
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD4646/70
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Fast and easy boiling

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Fast and easy boiling

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Kettle

      Fast and easy boiling

      Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

      • 1.5 L 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • White blue
      • Hinged lid
      Easy lid and spout filling

      Easy lid and spout filling

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

      Cord winder for easy storage

      Cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.6x23x24.9 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        28.7x18.8x23.3 cm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.5 L
        Power
        2000-2400 W
        Voltage Taiwan
        110 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage Global
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.75 m

      • General specifications

        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and blue
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item