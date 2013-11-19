Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron GC8650/80 Up to 6.2 bar pressure 330 g steam boost Carry lock 2.5 L fixed watertank

GC8650/80
Overall rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron GC8650/80 Up to 6.2 bar pressure 330 g steam boost Carry lock 2.5 L fixed watertank

    GC8650/80

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron GC8650/80 Up to 6.2 bar pressure 330 g steam boost Carry lock 2.5 L fixed watertank

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron GC8650/80 Up to 6.2 bar pressure 330 g steam boost Carry lock 2.5 L fixed watertank

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    Search