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  • Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

    EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

    GC3672/20

    Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

    EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

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    Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

    • 2400 W
    • 190 g steam boost
    • 35 g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

    2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

    Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

    Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance

    Smart base recharges in seconds with light-up indicator

    Smart base recharges in seconds with light-up indicator

    The smart base unit recharges the iron in seconds. Colored-light feedback indicates when the iron is ready to use and reminds you when you need to recharge.

    Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

    Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

    An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

    Carry lock and cord wrapping clip for easy and tidy storage

    Carry lock and cord wrapping clip for easy and tidy storage

    The iron attaches securely to its base with our carry-lock system. The cord is easily wrapped around the base and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Cord storage
      Cord clip

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      190  g
      Continuous steam
      35  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes
      Heating time
      30 sec.

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Anti-calc solution

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.020  kg

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