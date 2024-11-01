GC3672/20
Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom
EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing.
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Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance
The smart base unit recharges the iron in seconds. Colored-light feedback indicates when the iron is ready to use and reminds you when you need to recharge.
An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.
The iron attaches securely to its base with our carry-lock system. The cord is easily wrapped around the base and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Storage
Easy to use
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Size and weight
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