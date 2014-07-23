Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Diva Dry iron GC122/30 Non-stick soleplate 1200 W 1.7 m cord length

GC122/30
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Diva Dry iron GC122/30 Non-stick soleplate 1200 W 1.7 m cord length

    GC122/30

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Diva Dry iron GC122/30 Non-stick soleplate 1200 W 1.7 m cord length

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Diva Dry iron GC122/30 Non-stick soleplate 1200 W 1.7 m cord length

    Manuals & Documentation

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    Search