Healthy air protect alert for wick replacement

Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace wick. If the wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect. The rotary wick never sits in the water, it will stop rotating when it's out of water or reaches pre-set humidity level, while the fan will keep running as purifier mode and dry up the wick. So you are assured of healthy air always.