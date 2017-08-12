2 year warranty
Discontinued
40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!
The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.
A unique folding design allows you to fold the FX headphones into a ball for easier transport and storage.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
cameron666
12/08/2017
United Kingdom
this product impressed my music tech teacher
crisp clear sound with or without bass boost, which is so slight, just enough for heavy metal or electronica, really opens up little tidbits in music that you didn't realise were there.the ear cushions are just so light you dont even realise they're there. On the downside, the bass boost is hard to find when wearing the headphones, and god knows why they put a separate bass boost for each side, if your careful with this you wont step on the long cable, however when i did i only broke at the mic so was reasonably easy to repair with some solder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX5MBK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX5MBK Headphones with mic