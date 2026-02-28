ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FX50/55

Mega sound goes wireless

Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 1200W RMS total output power creates incomparably loud music.

See all benefits

Mega sound goes wireless

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

Compatible with MP3-CD

1200W RMS / 14400W PMPO total output power

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.