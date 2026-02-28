2 year warranty
Discontinued
FX50/55
Mega sound goes wireless
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 1200W RMS total output power creates incomparably loud music.
Bluetooth® and NFC
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
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