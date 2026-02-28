ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FX30/55

Mega sound goes wireless

Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 720W RMS total output power makes for astonishingly big sound.

See all benefits

Mega sound goes wireless

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

720W RMS/ 9500W PMPO total output power

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.