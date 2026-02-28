2 year warranty
Discontinued
FX30/55
Mega sound goes wireless
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 720W RMS total output power makes for astonishingly big sound.
Bluetooth® and NFC
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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