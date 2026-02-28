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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

VCD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWV182/98

Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWV182 with VCD and MP3-CD playback or to be a Karaoke Star. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 1000W PMPO.

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Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

VCD2.0 playback

Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

Bass Reflex Speakers delivers a deep bass experience. Differ from conventional loudspeakers, the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer optimizes the low frequency roll-off. The result is a deep controlled bass and low distortion. Combined with the response of the woofer, it extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

2x25W RMS/1000W PMPO

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