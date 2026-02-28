2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWV182/98
Video CD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWV182 with VCD and MP3-CD playback or to be a Karaoke Star. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 1000W PMPO.
Bass Reflex Speakers delivers a deep bass experience. Differ from conventional loudspeakers, the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer optimizes the low frequency roll-off. The result is a deep controlled bass and low distortion. Combined with the response of the woofer, it extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
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