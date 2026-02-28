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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

VCD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWV135/98

Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWV135 with VCD and MP3-CD playback or to be a Karaoke Star. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 600W PMPO.

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Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

Stereo cassette deck

Stereo cassette deck

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

2x10W RMS / 600W PMPO

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