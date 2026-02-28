2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWV135/98
Video CD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWV135 with VCD and MP3-CD playback or to be a Karaoke Star. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 600W PMPO.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
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