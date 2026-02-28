2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWM185/12
Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound
Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in.
MP3-CD playback
USB Direct
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
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This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
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