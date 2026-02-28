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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM15/21M

MP3-CD Playback

Set your sights on the attractive FWM15 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use!

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MP3-CD Playback

  • MP3

30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

2x10W RMS / 600W PMPO

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