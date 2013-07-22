ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM154/12

4.2

| (11) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

  • 40W

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

11

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2
1

22/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent sound quality

All in all a very good hi-fi system for the money. Very powerful sound from such compact speakers, radio reception on F.M is excellent with no hiss on stereo. tape and C.D. also excellent, very easy to understand and set up. Highly recommend. A+++++

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

w.o.w

Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

w.o.w

Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.