2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.
40W
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
4.2
of 5
11
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
boxerkev
22/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent sound quality
All in all a very good hi-fi system for the money. Very powerful sound from such compact speakers, radio reception on F.M is excellent with no hiss on stereo. tape and C.D. also excellent, very easy to understand and set up. Highly recommend. A+++++
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Buzz
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
w.o.w
Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Buzz
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
w.o.w
Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System