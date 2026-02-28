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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD832/98

Ideal TV pal with superb sound

The sleek and stunning FWD832 delivers amazing sound to enrich your entertainment experience in the comfort of your home. Expand and boost your sound stage with its powerful 3-way speaker system and Incredible Surround™.

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Enjoy music with virtual surround sound

Ideal TV pal with superb sound

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

3-way Speaker System with MAX bass port

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