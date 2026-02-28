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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD798/98

Sized match with performance

Enliven your entertainment experience with the FWD798, featuring 5.1 Surround Sound for cinematic sound and MAX Sound for instant power boost. Powerful performance also comes with total flexibility, thanks to a 3-disk changer.

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For pure and powerful 5.1 Surround Sound

Sized match with performance

3 DVD Changer

Total power 750W RMS/ 10000W PMPO

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

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