2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD798/98
Sized match with performance
Enliven your entertainment experience with the FWD798, featuring 5.1 Surround Sound for cinematic sound and MAX Sound for instant power boost. Powerful performance also comes with total flexibility, thanks to a 3-disk changer.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
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