2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD398/98
Enjoy DVD and MP3 music in superb sound
The feature-packed Philips DVD mini hi-fi system will astound and convince you to stay home for your entertainment fix. Enjoy music galore with its 3-disk changer, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step Dynamic Bass Boost.
300W
subwoofer
3-disc changer
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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