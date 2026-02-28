ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD397/98

Enjoy DVD and MP3 music in superb sound

The feature-packed Philips DVD mini hi-fi system will astound and convince you to stay home for your entertainment fix. Enjoy music galore with its 3-disk changer, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step Dynamic Bass Boost.

See all benefits

with 3 DVD changer

Enjoy DVD and MP3 music in superb sound

  • 240W

  • 3-disc changer

3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Total 240W RMS/ 3200W PMPO output power

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.