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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWC5/21M

Rich Sound Experience

Set your sights on the attractive FWC5 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, just sit back, relax and enjoy your music all day, your way!

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Rich Sound Experience

Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

Bass Reflex Speakers delivers a deep bass experience. Differ from conventional loudspeakers, the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer optimizes the low frequency roll-off. The result is a deep controlled bass and low distortion. Combined with the response of the woofer, it extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Digital tuning with 30 preset stations for extra convenience

Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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