Steam floor cleaner

FC7025/61
  Truly clean floors with the power of steam
    Steam floor cleaner

    FC7025/61
    Truly clean floors with the power of steam

    Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths.

    Steam floor cleaner

    Truly clean floors with the power of steam

    Truly clean floors with the power of steam

    Steam floor cleaner

    Truly clean floors with the power of steam

    Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. See all benefits

      Truly clean floors with the power of steam

      Triangular, flat nozzle for best cleaning results

      • 1300W
      • Extra flat nozzle
      • 2 microfiber pads
      1300W for powerful steam and fast heat up

      1300W for powerful steam and fast heat up

      1300 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

      Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.

      100% chemical free cleaning

      100% chemical free cleaning

      SteamCleaner Active works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.

      Suitable for tap water

      Suitable for tap water

      SteamCleaner Active is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.

      Flat triangular nozzle for best reach

      Flat triangular nozzle for best reach

      Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths. Multiple steam holes spread the steam evenly.

      2 Microfiber pads included

      2 Microfiber pads included

      2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

      Steam function stops when you pause

      Steam function stops when you pause

      When you pause during steam cleaning the SteamCleaner Active stops steaming automatically in upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.

      No detergent needed, no residues left on surfaces

      No detergent needed, no residues left on surfaces

      Steam dissolves dirt, dust and stains

      Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.

      Self standing

      Convenient in use and efficient in storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions microfiber pad
        27x11 cm
        Weight (kg)
        &lt;3 kg
        Dimensions nozzle
        210 x 230 cm

      • Usability

        Non-Adjustable Stick
        100-120 cm
        Cord storage
        On stick
        Stand by mode
        Auto steam shut-off
        Cord length
        6 m
        Removable stick assembly
        Stick in / Stick Out

      • Steam Management

        Heating-up time
        &lt;30 s
        Active calc filter
        Yes
        Watertank size
        450 ml
        Steam temp. at nozzle
        &gt;100 °C

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Cleaning
        Washable microfiber pad
        Accessories included
        2 pads and 1 carpet glider
        Steam nozzle
        Carpet glider

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Turquoise

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1300 W

