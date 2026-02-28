2 year warranty
Discontinued
EXP5463/55
Super slim and sturdy design
The super-slim and ultra-sturdy eXp5463 MP3-CD player with unique rubber-metal door will wow your senses. Savor 80 hours of non-stop MP3 and WMA music. Enjoy ultimate convenience with an LCD remote control and bypacked charging cradle.
Enjoy the ease and convenience of recharging your CD player simply by docking it in this compact and portable charging cradle. It fits on any desktop and can be stationed anywhere. When you connect the AC/DC adaptor to the charging cradle, the LED indicator will turn red to show that your CD player is charging. Once the rechargeable batteries in the player are fully charged, the LED indicator will turn green. Now your player is fully powered-up so you can continue enjoying your music.
Reviews
Battery life varies by use and settings.
Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
Based on 64 kbps WMA encoding.