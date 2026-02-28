Compact and convenient charging cradle

Enjoy the ease and convenience of recharging your CD player simply by docking it in this compact and portable charging cradle. It fits on any desktop and can be stationed anywhere. When you connect the AC/DC adaptor to the charging cradle, the LED indicator will turn red to show that your CD player is charging. Once the rechargeable batteries in the player are fully charged, the LED indicator will turn green. Now your player is fully powered-up so you can continue enjoying your music.