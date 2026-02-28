2 year warranty
Discontinued
EXP3460/00
Slim MP3-CD player
Slip into urban action on the slim and chic eXp3460 MP3-CD players. Enjoy up to 45 hours of non-stop MP3 and WMA music and view artist and song information via its LCD remote control for maximum music enjoyment.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Reviews
Battery life varies by use and settings.
Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
Based on 64 kbps WMA encoding.