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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Portable MP3-CD Player

EXP2460/00

Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

Get into your groove with the eXp2460 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, the eXp2460 comes with a dual color display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment o

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Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

100-second Magic ESP™

100-second Magic ESP™

Magic Electronic Skip Protection™ is a convenient feature that ensures skip-free music even when your MP3-CD player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you are jogging or on the move. Devices with Magic Electronic Skip Protection™ have an intelligent electronic buffer that can store different digital music formats such as MP3, WMA. The buffer adjusts both its contents and laser spin speeds automatically to guarantee uninterrupted music listening.

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Enjoy over 10 hours of music on one MP3-CD

Enjoy over 10 hours of music on one MP3-CD

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