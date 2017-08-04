2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS8500/12
Exceptional sound quality and style
The elegant & chic Philips docking sepaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/ iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this set is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.
3.5
of 5
8
Reviews
MalcLondon
04/08/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic sound
Having tried a few inferior products, this is near perfection. Great bass, clear sound and plenty of power. I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
MadDogMcQ
11/07/2012
United Kingdom
HARD TO BEAT!!!
I took my iPod Touch to a few stores and plugged it into the docking stations on display. To be honest, I went straight to all the "high end" gear first, expecting amazing sound, but every single one of them sounded poor at higher volumes. Very flabby bass (which I hate). Then I moved down to the cheaper end just out of curiosity and discovered the Philips DS8500. WOW!!! It blew my socks off not only because it sounded FAR better than all the others, but because it cost half or less! I bought it to take to our holiday home but I liked it so much, I kept it for me in my home office. The point is, DO NOT buy one of these docking stations until you've literally plugged your iPod into it and auditioned it. You'll be amazed by the rich sound of the Philips. Personally, I've not had an issue with remotes, so it's 5-Star all the way!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
bjk76
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great sound and stunning looks.
Great sound and stunning looks. Even my ipad fits this dock as well as my iphone. Claims that the remote is intuitive are a bit breash. Remote is fiddly to use and the buttons and sequences to access ipod menu's are poor. Also certain functions on my toshiba tv remote make certain things happen on the iphone when plugged in. All is forgiven though when you turn up the volume. Clarity of treble is crystal clear and deep bass with no distortion.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8500 docking speaker