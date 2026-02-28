2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS8400/10
Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly
The DS8400 docking speaker gives great sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music,gaming & video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming & rechargeable battery, you can enjoy music anywhere, wirelessly.
Bluetooth®
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
30W, rechargeable battery
Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
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