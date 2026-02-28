ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS8400/10

Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

The DS8400 docking speaker gives great sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music,gaming & video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming & rechargeable battery, you can enjoy music anywhere, wirelessly.

See all benefits

Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

  • Bluetooth®

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 30W, rechargeable battery

SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

Built-in rechargeable battery for even better portability

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.