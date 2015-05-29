ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3600/05

4

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits
DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from iPod/iPhone/iPad

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

29/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice

good sound, small, light weight. Reasonable price, all round good purchase

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sounding product

I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great sounding product

I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.