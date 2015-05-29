2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
suky2014gill
29/05/2015
United Kingdom
nice
good sound, small, light weight. Reasonable price, all round good purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Trotters
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great sounding product
I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
WENDY11
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great sounding product
I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®