2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3400/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods through Lightning connector, DS3400 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound while charging. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Reviews