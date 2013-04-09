2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
robbo42
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
i po docking station
really good product i recumbent it to a friend and my mum and nan,dad,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker