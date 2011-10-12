2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
4.1
of 5
10
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
heyjohn
12/10/2011
United Kingdom
The most dynamically well balanced bit of kit I've found for this value.
I've been wanting something for so long that enabled my Itouch to perform where ever I was in the house and with the DS3020 I have found something that performs outside too, however the most impressive things have to be the design and notable un coloured volume for something of this size, it has to be the best quality 10 watts I've heard in ages. The DS3020 won't replace my Living room Hi-Fi but the one in the kitchen's next stop is the local charity shop, well done Philips, I can also plug my phone in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker
mich
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Modern Speaker
modern powerful speaker brilliant for iphone/ipod After a few months the unit stopped working, Philips help desk was very helpful and the unit was replaced immediately. would recommend the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker
sohlman
31/08/2011
United Kingdom
Great Product, let down by crashing Philips Iphone App
We have this in our Kitchen and it looks fantastic and sounds great. The quality of the sound for the size of the speakers is truly excellent. I plug in an Iphone and if you use the Ipod function it works great. However if you download the Philips App and try to use the radio function the app constantly crashes. The App has such huge potential, but has a glitch. If this glitch can be fixed then the product can not be critiqued
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker