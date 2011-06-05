2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
jpmoynihan
05/06/2011
United Kingdom
good ipod deck
good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker