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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1150/12

Sound that fits your home

Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6W

Charge your second mobile device via USB

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Soft glow night light

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