2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1150/12
Sound that fits your home
Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6W
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
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