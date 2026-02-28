Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
DS1100 docking speaker
Discontinued
DS1100/12
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Reviews
Be the first to review this item
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?