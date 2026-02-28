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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DS1100 docking speaker

DS1100/12

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Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

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