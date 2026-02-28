2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1774/10
Ultra-thin case
This slim, hard-shell case combines strength with light weight for durable iPad protection that's easy to carry when you one the go. Hard plastic protects the back & edges of your device while offering total access to controls.
for iPad 2
This hard-shell case is made out of tough polycarbonate, so it provides strong, clear protection for your device.
This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.
This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.