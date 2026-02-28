2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1771/10
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions & ports.
for iPad 2
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.
The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.
This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.