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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Sleeve case

DLN1761/10

Improved iPad protection

Use the Tri-layer Sleeve as a standalone carry case for your iPad or take advantage of its sleek design and slide it into your bag. A durable outer layer, aircell foam mid-layer and soft lint-free interior provide total iPad protection.

See all benefits

with slim tri-layer construction

Improved iPad protection

  • for iPad 2

Three layers of protection

Three layers provide superior protection. The outer layer is made of durable woven textile. The middle layer consists of preformed EVA foam with air cells to add cusion. The inner layer of soft, lint-free microfiber protescts and cleans the devices's face.

Simple, stylish design

This case is designed to provide protection for your device - in style.

Convenient and stylish design

The convenient and stylish design fits anywhere and goes everywhere.

Technical Specifications

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