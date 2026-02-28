2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1761/10
Improved iPad protection
Use the Tri-layer Sleeve as a standalone carry case for your iPad or take advantage of its sleek design and slide it into your bag. A durable outer layer, aircell foam mid-layer and soft lint-free interior provide total iPad protection.
for iPad 2
Three layers provide superior protection. The outer layer is made of durable woven textile. The middle layer consists of preformed EVA foam with air cells to add cusion. The inner layer of soft, lint-free microfiber protescts and cleans the devices's face.
This case is designed to provide protection for your device - in style.
The convenient and stylish design fits anywhere and goes everywhere.